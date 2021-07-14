Daniel Evans will not go to the Games for testing positive for covid-19

07/14/2021 at 10:40 PM CEST

.

The number one in British tennis, Daniel evans, announced his resignation from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for covid-19 to which he was subjected.

The 31-year-old Briton, ranked 28th in the ATP rankings, acknowledged being “deeply disappointed” and announced his isolation as established by health protocols.

Evans said he could no longer adequately cope with participation in what would have been their first Olympics as the competition in Tokyo starts in nine days.

“I want to wish the whole team of Great Britain all the best for the Games and I hope to be back on the courts as soon as possible “, said Daniel Evans on social networks.

The loss of Evans joins that of the best British player Johanna konta, which on Tuesday made public his absence from the Olympic tournament due to coronavirus.