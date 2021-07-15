Daniel Evans will miss the Olympics by testing positive for Covid-19

The curve of coronavirus infections in the United Kingdom shows a significant rise from community transmission of the Delta variant of the virus. In that sense, Daniel evans tested positive for Covid-19 in a test carried out in the last hours and, consequently, the Tokyo Olympics 2021, as reported by journalist Stuart Fraser. Thus, it adds to the decline in Johanna konta, who had communicated this Tuesday in a statement that he was transiting the disease.

Breaking: Dan Evans has tested positive for COVID-19 and has pulled out of the Olympic Games. British Fellow No 1 Johanna Konta announced the same yesterday. – Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) July 14, 2021