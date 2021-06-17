Daniel Evans explained what it’s like to train with Roger Federer

Roger Federer He has played four tournaments so far in 2021 and on three different surfaces. Although each contest he attends generates an emotion for not knowing if it will be the last time he is present on that site, reality shows that the highest expectations and all the spotlights were on him at the ATP 250 in Doha, where he returned to circuit after two knee surgeries and after more than a year without having official activity. In that sense, Daniel evans He was the rival with whom he opened his season and who he beat 7-6 (8), 3-6 and 7-5 in the second round.

The Briton, the main player of his country located in the international ranking, explained how he feels when he trains with one of the best players in the history of this sport. “The biggest compliment is that you don’t feel strange when you talk to him because he is a relaxed person with whom I can talk about most things. Also, his team has always been very good to me and we have had talks at the end. of practice as I do with any player, “he said. And I add: “When I train with him I don’t think I’m doing it with a 39-year-old because he continues to train as hard as ever. Yeah I guess he’s a little smarter now“.

Precisely, his statements were given in the framework of the press conference after his victory against Adrian Mannarino by 6-4 and 7-6 in the second round of the Queen’s ATP 500, where he will face in the quarterfinals Matteo Berrettini, who has just left Andy Murray on the road. “It was a good and solid victory in a very difficult game,” he summarized.

HOW DOES THE PRE-WIMBLEDON TOUR FACE WITH THE PRESSURE OF BEING THE BEST BRITISH IN THE RANKING?

I discussed that with my team, but I don’t want to set expectations for myself. I just want to enjoy grass tournaments and I hope I can play my tennis. So if I can achieve that and can play well on this surface, the victories will come. I think I am on the right track and it is very difficult to be in the Queen’s rooms. Also, now difficult games are coming, which will serve as tests to measure my game even better.