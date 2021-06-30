Daniel Elahi Galán Riveros qualifies for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/30/2021 at 5:15 PM CEST

The Colombian tennis player Daniel Elahi Galán Riveros, number 112 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 and 7-5 in two hours and fifty-five minutes to the Argentine Federico Coria, number 87 of the ATP, in the sixty-fourth of final of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

The statistics of the match indicate that Galán Riveros managed to break his rival’s serve 5 times, had a 68% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and got 65% of the service points. As for the Argentine player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, his effectiveness was 66%, he committed 3 double faults and achieved 61% of the service points.

In the thirtieth final, the Colombian tennis player will play against the Italian player Lorenzo Sonego, number 27 and seeded number 23.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) occurs between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 tennis players participate in the championship. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those directly classified, those who manage to win in the rounds prior to the championship and the invited players.