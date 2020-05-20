Jon Jones’ challenge to Francis Ngannou surprised fans of MMA. Despite being something that nobody expected, the fight won the support of a former rival: Daniel Cormier, who praised the posture of the semi-complete champion. Of wanting to confront one of the most dangerous men in the organization.

“Why would I be afraid of someone? Especially if you have a record like Jon Jones’. Why? That’s what I don’t understand, because people think that people like me or Jon Jones should be afraid of someone. We do not fear anyone. I think it is a great idea. That’s what any real fighter would do. I take off my hat before him ”, said Cormier on their social networks.

Despite their well-known rivalry, Cormier and Jones share the intention to confront Francis Nganou, who beat Jairzinho Rozenstruik in his last fight, at UFC 249. What caught the attention of the former lightweight champion of the division, Daniel revealed, that in case Stipe Miocic don’t defend your belt, UFC going to schedule a fight between Cormier and the Cameroonian by the belt.

Jon He responded to the challenge of his former rival by taking stock of his career as a mixed martial arts professional. Considered by many to be the best fighter in history, the champion did not rule out the possibility of beating Ngannou, but the challenge will be done, just for the right value.

Some of you have been waiting to see me lose for over a decade, now finally you stick me in there with a giant with your mouthwatering. Maybe you’ll see what you’ve been waiting for for years, maybe you won’t. The question is how much are you willing to pay to see it? pic.twitter.com/FufJuVCaMI – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 18, 2020

“Some of you have been waiting for my defeat for over a decade. Now they can finally see me inside the octagon in front of a giant. Perhaps they will see what they have waited for years, perhaps not. The question is: how many are willing to pay to see that? ” wrote Jones.

Last week, after the challenge made by the semi-complete champion, Ngannou accepted the proposal. Both signed a verbal agreement for the fight and now it depends on UFC to specify that.

At the press conference after UFC Jacksonville, the president of the organization, Dana White, indicated that “Everything is possible in sport”, but would like to make sure that the intention of both is not only the mouth of social networks.