Daniel Cormier said that just 3 fighters in his category are only capable of winning and he does not quote Brazilian fighters!

Daniel Cormier At the same time, the category of two medium-heavy weights of the UFC, commented that only 3 wrestlers in their weight category have the ability to win, and they do not cite great Brazilian wrestlers as Glover Teixeira and Mauricio Shogun, which is among the melhores of the world I tied 93 kg, veja or comment on the fact that it fails on or subject;

“Você tem eu e o Anthony Johnson, o Jones, quando ele voltar, e o Gustafsson. But I hardly know whether or not two faces can compete today. For me, nem thought expensive faces. Eu planejei minhas três next lutas. You are going to win or Anthony, you are going to win Jon Jones and you are going to win or Jones de novo. Assim eu terei conquered tudo or wanted na minha carreira no MMA “, Daniel Cormier ao “MMA Junkie Radio” program.

O lutador fará sua next defense of belt no UFC 210, em April 8, em uma rematch against Anthony Johnson, or lutador cited that hardly Jon Jones, or Johnson’s own Alexander Gustafsson We are the only fighters capable of overcoming the next few years and intend to face them before settling down.

Cormier He has already faced the three names cited by him, where he lost for Jones in early 2015 and Johnson and Gustafsson won in the same year, conquered or belonged to the top of “Rumble”, after Jon Jones was lost or out of octagon title, due to problems with North American Justiça.