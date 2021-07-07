Daniel Cormier returns as commentator at UFC 264

Daniel Cormier was a former champion and current ESPN and UFC commentator.

Former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier returns to the commentary booth with Joe Rogan for UFC 264 on Saturday.

Cormier and Rogan will be joined by UFC commentator Jon Anik in the three-man booth for this weekend’s hit pay-per-view. That’s according to MMAjunkie.com, which has the full roster of assignments for this weekend’s event.

Cormier missed UFC 263 last month because he was in a youth wrestling tournament., and former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder joined Rogan and Anik in the booth for the event, which was a highly regarded trio by wrestling fans.

In general, fans have often criticized the combination of Cormier and Rogan, as they have been accused of being biased, such as when Israel Adesanya fought Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. Cormier denied that there was any kind of bias shownBut overall, sure fans have been more critical of the work he’s done behind the table than some of the other ex-wrestlers.

In addition to Cormier being back behind the table after missing UFC 263 last month, ESPN’s commentators Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman are among those who will have a prominent voice in the broadcast this weekend, as both will be part of the secondary booth analyzing the fights from behind the cameras.

Although Smith and Kellerman they still do not have the full support and respect of the MMA communityBoth are prominent voices and faces on ESPN broadcasts. With the recent departure of Ariel Helwani from ESPN, well-known figures like Smith and Kellerman may have a greater voice in the MMA space for the company in the future during its broadcasts of UFC events.

