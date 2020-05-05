Lose with Stipe Miocic It will be one of the things that Daniel Cormier he will regret for the rest of his life.

Cormier spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani in a live Instagram session and mentioned that his loss to Miocic in the UFC 241 it irritates him more than having lost twice to his arch rival, Jon Jones.

“Come on Champion. Sign the contract. What are you doing? I understand that you are a firefighter. We admire everything you do and how you are helping people during this crisis, but you are also a world champion. Let’s get this over with. Sign the contract. He said that the previous fight had not started so well and that the next would be different. It didn’t start so well because I’m better than him. It is what it is. Next time I’m not going to get tired and you’re not going to hit me in the stomach for five minutes. Let’s get ready to defeat you again. He’s going to start the same way because I’m better than him, so just sign the contract. “

In the first episode between the two, Cormier knocked out Miocic in an assault to crown himself as a simultaneous double champion in the UFC 226. The rematch, however, did not have the same outcome. ‘DC’ clearly dominated the first three rounds, beating Miocic in hitting volume, but Miocic made changes and concentrated all the punishment in the abdominal area of ​​the now ex-champion in the fourth round to recapture the belt.

Cormier confessed to having recently seen the fight for the first time, and said he regretted having allowed Miocic to beat him.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen the fight. I saw her the other day on a treadmill and I said, ‘You know what, I’m going to see her,’ and I think I beat her up so badly in the first round that I lost her respect. I started to drop my hands and not fight the way I am known for. I’m going to beat him up like that again. I’m a better fighter than Stipe Miocic. I respect him. I think he’s a great guy and a role model, but I’m better than him and I just want to give it a try. I never should have lost to him. I never should have lost a fight with Stipe Miocic. That will be one of my biggest regrets. I lost to Jones, and I fought well in the second and first fight, but he was better. He was better. Stipe Miocic is no better than me. And that is going to do something for which I will be sorry for the rest of my life, having allowed him to achieve a victory over me, “he concluded.

Cormier has made it clear that the next fight will be his last.

Miocic, for his part, commented a few days ago that, in the midst of this pandemic, fighting is not a property for him.