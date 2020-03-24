Daniel Cormier only “has one left”

Daniel Cormier recently turned 41, we were already commenting on the desire of the North American for the trilogy with the current Heavyweight Champion of the UFC, Stipe Miocic. Well, in a transmission by “instagram live” conducted by Kamaru Usman, “DC” He stated: “” I know we are in a crazy time, with everything that is happening in the world. But it seems to me that the conversations and the terms of the fight are on the right track. I’m going to fight this guy in my last fight, in something that would be the most ideal I could have imagined. It will be beautiful.”

Cormier also stated: “I have one left, they asked me if I will continue fighting and the answer is no. I have one left. Some of these guys are very young and I don’t have to fight a young guy. Miocic is about 38 years old. So I’m going to fight an old guy one last time and that’s it, I’m not going to fight someone 27 years old. ”

Rumors suggest that the fight between Cormier and Miocic could take place in San francisco California, very close to where Cormier lives and trains. The other option is to have it in New Orleans, Louisiana which is the home state of “DC”.