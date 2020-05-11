Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier appears to have lost patience with the division’s current heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic, who refuses to accept the trilogy between the two while the situation of the coronavirus it is not regulated.

After the fight of Francis Ngannou at UFC 249 last Saturday. Cormier is convinced that Ngannou It must be your next rival in the organization.

“If Stipe doesn’t fight, then Francis Ngannou will win a belt fight. If anyone wants to face Francis Ngannou by the belt, it will be me ”, said Daniel in an interview after the event last weekend.

Francis, has been asking for a chance for the belt a long time ago, he agreed to fight and knocked out in just seconds Jairzinho Rozenstruik. After the fight, Ngannou he again expressed his dissatisfaction with UFC, who has not made a starting fight since UFC 241, when Miocic knocked out Cormier and returned to conquer the division belt.

When proposing a front fight Francis, Cormier He is ready to face a fighter who has shown himself to be one of the most dangerous in the entire organization. DCHe also claimed to be aware of the danger, but he revealed not to fear his rival.

“I will be honest with you, I have all the respect in the world for Francis Ngannou, but I am not afraid of anyone. I will fight anyone at any time. I like Francis. I think it has great potential ”, he claimed.

Despite your comments, “DC” he has not given up his interest in confronting Miocic. The former champion, comes from last year, looking for his rematch with Stipe like his last fight in MMA.

“I would like to do my trilogy in front of Stipe Miocic, but if he does not fight, we are going to take his belt, as did Henry, who opened his hand, then they will fight between Francis and me for the belt”he concluded.