Daniel Cormier doesn’t think Jon Jones deserves as much money as Conor McGregor

By Edwin Pérez – Following his brutal KO win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260, it was speculated that the heavyweight champion’s next opponent, Francis Ngannou, would be former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

However, Jones was asking for more than $ 10 million to agree to face Ngannou, the Octagon company did not agree to pay such an amount of money, and now it is known that the UFC is working on Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis II.

Jones’s nemesis, Daniel Cormier, addressed the current situation between Jones and the UFC in a recent podcast installment DC & Helwani. According to Cormier, Jones is expecting the UFC to pay him as much as they pay him. Conor McGregor, but DC doesn’t think Jones deserves as much money as the Irishman and thinks the limit is 10 million (via BJPenn.com):

Daniel Cormier: “Does Jon Jones win as much as Khabib (Nurmagomedov)? If Khabib makes 8 to 10 million, then yes. But I don’t think Jones should get what Conor McGregor gets. I think Conor McGregor … There should be a difference in the pay scale because of what he means to the company. But, in the range of 8 to 10 million? That would be fine. I believe it with 100 percent certainty, (the UFC) would give (Jones) 10 million to show up and fight Francis Ngannou. I believe it. He would get his money. Because I don’t think he’s ever made $ 10 million for performing. He said he makes 5 million, right? So if he makes 5 million, then he’s going to double what he makes by going to face Francis. “

Follow me on Facebook: Edwin Pérez

Email: edwinperez92mma@gmail.com

WhatsApp and Telegram: (+57) 3195629062