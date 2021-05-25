Daniel Cormier criticizes possible fight of Georges St-Pierre against Oscar De La Hoya: “Very risky”

Daniel Cormier was a former champion and current ESPN and UFC commentator.

The former light heavyweight and complete champion of UFC, Daniel Cormier believes that the president of UFC, Dana White, He did the right thing by denying St-Pierre the opportunity to face Oscar de La Hoya in a boxing match. For him, a defeat of the Canadian would be detrimental to the environment of the MMA.

“I think it’s very risky for us as a community to have a guy like Georges St-Pierre fight Oscar De La Hoya. In financial terms, it is good for GSP. But it is very risky. If the ‘greatest of all time’ loses, it will be a bad appearance, be knocked out or simply knocked out by a 55 year old boxer Cormier explained in “DC & Helwani”.

Despite considering Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Cormier talked about his chances in a possible match against a former champion like Oscar de la hoya. According to the Californian, it would be normal to think a defeat for the Canadian.

“We can’t believe that St-Pierre can beat Oscar De La Hoya in a boxing match. It’s reality. Never mind, the guy is a boxer who was an Olympic champion. That is why I do not want to see. It is very risky. Maybe GSP will win, but I don’t believe in it. It is better not to do that “, concluded the former champion and current commentator of UFC.

Although he is retired in the MMA, St-Pierre has a current contract with UFC. Therefore, to compete in any other organization, the Canadian needs the approval of Dana White. That on his part, he rejected the possibility that he faced Oscar de la hoya.