Now 41 years old, and a very likely only upcoming fight to retire, Daniel Cormier has proven to be a commentator for the UFC and trainer in the gym American kickboxing AcademyHe has now declared that he wants to be the president of the company for which he has worked all these years.

This was stated in an interview given by MMA Fighting, where ‘DC’ commented the following:

I think anyone in their right mind would take that job. Being in charge of a company like this, which does so many good things for the community and produces this great type of entertainment, is a dream for anyone.

In any case, Cormier knowing that Dana White still has a long time in the position of company president, so it is clear that he wants to continue a working relationship with the UFC: