Daniel Cormier confronts Jake Paul during UFC 261

Jake Paul appeared in the audience at UFC 261 and the boos were immediately heard. Shortly after a chant was heard during the broadcast.

As Alex Oliveira and Randy Brown fought, the chant flooded the arena. So much so that Joe Rogan stopped to ask if anyone understood what they were saying. Shortly after it was confirmed that the subject was Jake Paul.

“I already found out they’re singing, it was ‘F * ck Jake Paul.’ That’s what people were singing about. How did that start, I don’t know. “

That was enough for Daniel Cormier to reveal that he had crossed paths with Jake Paul minutes before.

“I swear to God, I just saw Jake Paul. I pointed to him and said, ‘don’t play with me,’ because I’m going to punch him in the face. He is right there. I’m going to slap him. I don’t play those games, Joe. “

Shortly after, some videos of the meeting appeared on the networks. Cormier had approached the area where the youtuber was and had stood in front of him to reprimand him. Shortly after, UFC security people showed up to take ‘DC’ back to his seat at the broadcast table.

The conflict between Cormier and Paul has been brewing for a few days. The origin comes after Cormier spoke about Jake’s fight with Ben Askren. Paul replied to ‘DC’ on his podcast.

“Shut your fucking mouth, bitch. I’ll kick your fucking fat ass too, just like Stipe did. Cleveland style. I swear to God, I’ll beat up Daniel Cormier. “

The next day Cormier responded to Paul’s words by noting that he had no interest in facing someone who is not up to him.