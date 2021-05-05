Daniel Cormier believes that Jon Jones does not deserve a salary at the same level as Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier was a former champion and current ESPN and UFC commentator.

Asked about the public war between Dana White and Jon Jones for the value asked for his heavyweight debut, Daniel Cormier did not save his opinion. The former champion claimed that the light heavyweight legend deserves a great salary, but emphasized that he does not achieve a great return to the organization as he does. Conor mcgregor.

“I think Jones deserves great value. I’m not sure but I hear that McGregor makes $ 15 million. If Conor earns that value to fight, Jon shouldn’t get the same amount. Jones doesn’t do what McGregor does. It must be a level below itself “explained DC on your podcast.

The current commentator of UFC I use his former training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov to justify how much Jones should receive. In order to Cormier, the salary of Conor mcgregor he deserves to be greater than the other fighters because of the return he brings to the organization.

“If Khabib makes something between $ 8 million to $ 10 million it is only fair that Jones receives the same. The difference in the pay scale of these fighters and McGregor is justified by the return that Conor delivers to the organization. Now, I do believe that the UFC can offer that value, in the fight with Ngannou. He never won that amount before ”, concluded Cormier.

After dominating the light heavyweight between 2011 Y 2020, “Bones” He decided to change of scene and go up to full pesos. Previously confirmed as the next challenger to the belt, Jones still looking forward to making his debut in his new division, while having a public war with Dana White.

In a recent interview, the president of UFC I affirm that Derrick Lewis will probably be the first challenger in the reign of Francis Ngannou in full weights.