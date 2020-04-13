Daniel Cormier He believes that his long rivalry with Jon Jones will not be easy to forget.

The rivalry between Cormier and Jones it is well documented. The two have expressed their differences over the years. While things have gotten cold and they are both on different paths, few can forget how personal and ugly things became.

In interview with MMAJunkie RadioDaniel Cormier said that his rivalry with Jones will always have a place in the history of MMA.

“The reality is that, for all that Jon and I were, I think he will be the one who stands the test of time because it was very bitter”, He said Cormier. “But on the competitive side, I think Miocic will be that guy who, when we walked away from the game, you say, WOW, DC had two really great fights, and I think three, honestly, because Anthony Johnson is also in line with that.”

“I’m just one of those guys who were lucky enough to do great fights, fight greats often, and I have guys who were good enough to win or lose, get back to those great fights.”. The best of those rivalries, between the three boys, the seven fights, is each of them was for a belt fight. That, for me, is a bigger problem than even having those rivalries. ”

Cormier I longed for a third fight with Jonessince the record in three fights is 1-0 and a No Contest. Bones knock out Cormier in the rematch, but the result was canceled after it tested positive for Turinabol. However, it seems that a third fight will not materialize, since Cormier you are considering retirement.

Still unofficial, many hope that Cormier have your trilogy with Stipe Miocic for the full weight belt of UFC. The record is 1-1 in two fights. Cormier knock out Miocic, while Miocic beat by TKO in the rematch.

Miocic revealed that he is planning to have the trilogy in the American summer. UFC postponed its events due to the pandemic of coronavirus. Everything is expected to improve to resume the organization’s programming.