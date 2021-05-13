Daniel Cormier advises Stipe Miocic for trilogy with Francis Ngannou

Despite the interest of the former heavyweight world champion, Stipe Miocic is not going to be the next UFC heaviest title contender. Dana White has already confirmed the title fight Francis Ngannou (c) against Derrick Lewis. But the president also announced that the also firefighter could face Jon Jones.

“A lot of people don’t think that Miocic is the best of all time at heavyweight. But it is the best ever. He has done everything he had to do to be considered the greatest. That is a fact. And I don’t know, we’ll see what’s next from now on. I like that he’s on and that he wants to fight again. But yeah I mean listen we could also have a fight between Stipe and Jon«.

Daniel Cormier advises Stipe Miocic

If he won that supposed next fight, Miocic would receive a new opportunity to be crowned. Or maybe you just have to wait to get it right after all you’ve done in the division. Whatever happens, recently (via ESPN) Daniel Cormier wanted to advise his old rival in the face of a trilogy with Ngannou.

«It seemed too small to go in there last time. I even asked him about it in a meeting we had several fighters. It was like: ‘Do you think maybe you should try to be a little bigger?’. He told me, ‘I lost weight because I’m training hard. It wasn’t going to be faster ‘and this and that. I think it might be a good idea, you have to change something if you want to get a different result«.

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou | Image: Getty Images