Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn

The Intercontinental Championship will be decided in one of the most unpredictable matches in Wrestlemania 36

Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn | Since his return on TLC, Daniel Bryan has wanted to show himself to the WWE universe as a renewed fighter and in search of new challenges. His fight for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble was a demonstration that at this point in his career Bryan is looking for new challenges, his recent alliance with Drew Gulak is yet another example of his eagerness to support new talent in the dressing room. On the other hand is Sami Zayn, who comes from spending a time at the secondary level as manager of Shinsuke Nakamura. Their Elimination Chamber victory marked a change in the Intercontinental title landscape, a victory that showed that the Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Nakamura faction must always have been led by the Canadian.

The premise of the match is simple, in the last edition of SmackDown Drew Gulak defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to give Bryan a starting opportunity at Wrestlemania. SIn being the most elaborate fight on the card, the focus is more on what both can offer in the ring, on a card full of names and fights for world championships, the goal of fighters like them should be to offer something that these great confrontations cannot.

Despite the fact that the circumstances are not the most indicated and that the rivalry does not occupy a stellar place in the event, Both Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan are faced with the opportunity to give a fight that will return the Intercontinental Championship to positions worthy of the prestige of the belt and the event. That is why regardless of who wins, it will be interesting to see if these two fighters are able to overcome the null background and an enclosure without an audience to demonstrate the wrestling they have and to lay the first stone on a new path for such an illustrious title.

