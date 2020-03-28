Daniel Bryan will face Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 36.

Daniel Bryan he won the starting opportunity through the victory of Drew Gulak against Shinsuke Nakamura, which would allow him to face Sami Zayn in WrestleMania 36 for the Intercontinental title.

How was the match?

The combat begins with Shinsuke Nakamura dominating over Drew Gulak with a headlock. Nakamura proceeds to kick Gulak several times and then places him on the corner, throws him on the opposite and Drew reverses his rival with a dropkick. Following the reversal, Drew continues to punish Nakamura with several stomps. The hostilities take place in the ringisde area and Nakamura takes the opportunity to regain control of the fight for a short time, since Gulak reverses Nakamura by introducing him to the ring. Gulak pushes Nakamura against the corner again and continues to punish his rival. Nakamura surprises Gulak and climbs on the second rope to launch with a dropckick. He tries the count but reaches 2. Nakamura gives Gulak a series of punches and gives him a suplex. Shin will prepare it for the Kinsasha but Gulak dodges it with the help of Bryan. Gulak takes advantage, roll-up … 1 … 2 … 3!

RESULT: Drew Gulak defeats Shinsuke Nakamura and Daniel Bryan will face Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 36.

JUST. LIKE. THAT. @ DrewGulak takes down @ ShinsukeN… Now @SamiZayn must defend the #ICTitle against @WWEDanielBryan at @WrestleMania !!! pic.twitter.com/paaFK19IqR

– WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2020

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega).

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana).

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns.

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler.

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton.

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans.

Elias vs. King Corbin.

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs Daniel Bryan

