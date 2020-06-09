The finalist of the Intercontinental title tournament, Daniel Bryan, spoke this afternoon with WWE Backstage And he has said who he would like to face in a ring both inside WWE and outside the company.

I am struck by people who have a different point of view of wrestling, said in reference to Matt Riddle. Look at it from a completely different point of view than someone who comes from MMA. I like his style, how he approaches wrestling, how he understands wrestling and its promos. It’s a lot of fun, it’s going to be a great signing for SmackDown. It is something fresh and young. Bryan continued talking and this time about Big E. Big E is the most entertaining guy in the world. Every time I ride the rig with him, I wonder, how can this guy be so good? He is very good. Great Metalik, we are not taking advantage of it. Will Ospreay, I’ve never been so athletic!

CM Punk stepped in and said that Ospreay would have fitted nicely with Punk, Bryan, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, etc. during ROH days.

I fought Zack Saber Jr like in 2008, ″ Bryan continued. “I was doing this very technical style and I thought I was pretty good at it. Zack Saber Jr does it and does it much better than I ever will. It’s demoralizing, a little bit, but also inspiring. Keith Lee. Dominik Dijakovic. I would love to do six months of live events with him. It would be so good. We have so many talented people that it’s hard to use them all. “

