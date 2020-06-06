In an episode of Total Bellas, Daniel Bryan raised the subject of his depression problem

In an episode of Total Bellas, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella visited a shaman to help Bryan discuss his depression issues. Since the episode aired, many fans have asked if Bryan could talk more about depression and he did so in the following video.

Before Bryan talked a bit about it, he offered two books to fans that he thought might help them. The books on depression are:

Missed connections: uncovering the true causes of depression and unexpected solutions by Johann Hari

The end of mental illness by Daniel Amen.

Some fans had asked Brie if they should go see a shaman and this was Bryan’s answer:

“I think you should go see someone you connect with to talk about depression and understand it.”

Bryan continued explaining:

“Why the shaman works specifically for me is because I have a natural guard against therapists. I have never been to a therapist where I have felt attuned to the therapist. When I went to the Shaman, it was strange because we have cameras, but halfway there, even before entering the refuge, I didn’t even think about the cameras that were there. That seemed very different to any therapist I have ever gone to, but some people feel good about therapists, so it is important to find a healing mode that works for each of you. That doesn’t mean you will be magically healed or something, I am still struggling with depression. You can still fight depression, but you must keep trying, not only for yourself but also for the people you love.

