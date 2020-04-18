New superstars announced for the Money In The Bank bouts: Daniel Bryan and Dana Brooke.

Daniel Bryan and Dana Brooke were the two superstars who demonstrated in the last episode of the blue mark of WWE SmackDown that should be in the next pay-per-view of WWE, Money In The Bank.

AND IT IS! AND IT IS! AND IT IS! Daniel Bryan defeats Cesaro in #SmackDown to secure his place in #MITB 🔵 What do you think about seeing Daniel Bryan as the future winner of the MITB? pic.twitter.com/CqeUeZTgK0 – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) April 18, 2020

Dana Brooke qualifies for the women’s #MITB match after defeating Naomi in #SmackDown Would you like to see Dana Brooke with the briefcase in her hands? pic.twitter.com/GVfMxr8eDT – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) April 18, 2020

On one side, Daniel Bryan managed to defeat Cesaro in his qualifying match and in this way, he secured his place for the men’s ladder match in the next event. For other, Dana Brooke surprised the WWE Universe with his victory over Naomi. Brooke would join the fight alongside Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Asuka, who earned their chances during the last episode of the red mark of WWE RAW.

After seeing these first superstars of the blue brand of WWE SmackDown classified for Money In The Bank, It has also been announced that next week we will continue to see more qualifying matches such as; Drew Gulak against King corbin and Lacey Evans against Sasha Banks.

Who would you like to see this year with the MITB briefcase in hand? Do you think it will be a successful redemption?

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.