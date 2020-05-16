Daniel Bryan advances to the semifinals of the Tournament for the Intercontinental Championship

In the last edition of WWE SmackDown, Daniel Bryan defeated Drew Gulak and advances to the semifinals of the tournament for the vacant Intercontinental Championship. The leader of the Yes Movement made Drew Gulak surrender and took the victory. Daniel Bryan will face in the semifinals the winner of the fight between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus who will face the next edition of WWE SmackDown.

First Round of the Intercontinental Title Tournament – Daniel Bryan vs Drew Gulak

We continue with WWE SmackDown live.

Bell rings. The starting point of the combat begins in a balanced way for both fighters, both for Daniel Bryan as for Drew Gulak. Drew Gulak He takes advantage of Daniel Bryan with a backdrop suplex and then connects it to a headlock, but Bryan reverses it and captures it in an ankle lock and then combines it with a German suplex. Gulak roll-up but the count remains at 2.

Drew Gulak’s bodyslam and tries the count again but only stays at 2. Gulak returns to the domain of the contest, but Bryan reverses it and again applies a German suplex on his rival. Daniel Bryan attempts a running knee, but fails against Drew Gulak and they both initiate a series of roll-ups without result.

After finishing this series of movements, they start a chain of keys to see if one of the two ends up with a padlock on the other and Bryan is responsible for it to make Gulak surrender.

. @ WWEDanielBryan advances in the #ICTitle tournament! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/9fMxkoVhR2 – WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2020

RESULT: Daniel Bryan defeats Drew Gulak via surrender and goes to the next round.

