Daniel Brühl reveals how he improvised Zemo’s dance scene

The villainous Zemo, played by Daniel Brühl, joined the protagonists of Falcon and the Winter Soldier in the third episode of the series.

To find out who is using a super soldier serum, Falcon and the Winter Soldier must travel through the underworld of Madripoor, a dangerous place where the law of the strongest prevails. To go to that fictional country of Marvel studios, they ask for help Zemo (Daniel Brühl), a criminal who has contacts all over the world.

Although he is a dangerous villain and can be trusted little, Zemo shows that you are a powerful ally. He also reveals his more human side by letting himself go and starting to dance, since you have to remember that he had been locked up for a long time, so it is normal for him to want to relax a little. In a recent interview Daniel Brühl revealed that he improvised that scene, and they filmed more than just the short shot that made it into the episode.

“He is so hysterical. That moment was improvised when I saw the crowd dancing, going crazy. ” Said actor Daniel Brühl. I felt the rhythm and thought, Zemo has been sitting in a German prison cell for years. So you need to vent and show your moves. Let’s do it! I really enjoyed the reaction of Anthony and Sebastian looking at me. Still, he was 100% sure that he would be removed from the program. I was surprised and happy that they kept it. It was a long dance. There is more, they just left that little moment.

Yes, Daniel Bruhl talks about Zemo and what that surprise cameo at the end of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier Ep. 3 means for him. But he also confirms there’s a longer version of this dance moment that didn’t make the episode. https://t.co/f0Xrzr6sEd pic.twitter.com/latSmsrvRb – Nick Romano (@NickARomano) April 6, 2021

The actor revealed details of the character’s future.

Also asked Daniel Brühl if he could leave clues about Zemo’s “ending”, but he said he would rather not spoil the surprise. However, he did talk about the Wakanda warrior’s cameo.

“Oh yeah. These are very intimidating warriors who are after me. I enjoyed seeing actress Florence Kasumba again and talking to her. She is the only German-speaking actress on set, for Zemo, this is a problem. You better be careful. “

