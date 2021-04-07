Daniel Brühl on Zemo in the latest episode of Falcon & Winter Soldier

Episode 3 of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” launched last Friday on Disney + delved into the history of Zemo. We only saw the villain in “Captain America: Civil War” and with this he has reappeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recovering ideas from what we saw in that movie. That last episode allowed us to see things about the character that we had never seen before, such as introducing him officially as Baron Zemo.

That episode also provided some ideas for what has been arcs of the character’s future in the series, as well as seeing the closer side, and we could almost say funny, of Zemo. During a recent interview with EW, the actor Daniel Brühl talked about those surprises that the episode left, he has even alluded to what is already a meme that we do not stop seeing on social networks, that dance moment that Zemo marked in the episode, revealing that it was a completely improvised moment and that was longer than what we saw in the series.

We are not talking about big spoilers, except for what we did see in chapter 3 of the series. Brühl only lets it fall that there will be surprises in the future of the series, but he does not reveal any details, nor does he even want to comment too much with that great surprise appearance that we have as the closing of the chapter.

Have you seen any of these memes in which you appear shaking your fists in the series? It’s very funny. That moment was improvised when I saw the audience dance and go crazy. I felt the beat and thought, ‘Zemo has been sitting in a shoddy German prison cell for years. So you need to vent and show your moves. Let’s go for it! ‘ I really liked the reaction of Anthony and Sebastian looking at me. Even so, he was one hundred percent sure that they would eliminate him [de la serie]. I was really surprised and glad they kept it. It was a long dance. There are more things, but they cut this little moment. I didn’t know what was going on, but then I got all these messages from my friends cracking up. My friends who know me well know that I am an embarrassing and passionate dancer on the floor, but they are different movements. [cuando estoy con ellos]. It would be my Spanish side that would come into action and do some matador, flamenco movements, getting down on my knees. Very embarrassing for my friends.

Zemo seems to transform into a different person when he wears the purple mask. It becomes more aggressive, more demanding. Did wearing that mask affect your approach to the character? Yes. That’s the great thing about costume design. That always happens. You feel different when you wear this mask. Also, his whole style has changed, if you think about that fur coat Mackie wanted the moment he saw it. All that outfit really helped me recreate and reinvent Zemo.

The fact that Zemo shoots Dr. Nagel hints that there is a bigger game he’s playing. Is there anything you can hint at what the ultimate goal of Zemo is? Nerd. I would never do that. Like Zemo, I like to be opaque and reserved. So I wouldn’t answer that question. There will be interesting twists and turns, I assure you. Maintaining that cinematic level until the end really impressed me because there are like six movies. These action segments, when you watch them, don’t look much different from the ones in the movies. Creating this is mind-blowing. I honestly don’t know how they do it. But as in the story, I prefer not to say anything. I am the master of spoilers.

At the end of episode 3, we see Ayo, a member of the Dora Milaje of Wakanda, enter the scene. He goes after Zemo. Does this add a new level of interest to the second half of this season? Yes. They are very intimidating warriors who are after me. As much as I have liked, as in the case of Daniel, to see again [la actriz de Ayo] Florence [Kasumba] And talking to her – the only other German-speaking actor on the set – for Zemo this is a problem. You better be careful.

