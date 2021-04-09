Daniel Brühl believes that the death of Chadwick Boseman was a great loss for the world of cinema

Daniel Brühl’s return to the MCU as Zemo took many fans by surprise. The character has gone viral for his dance during the episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% in which he made an appearance. You have to remember that he had originally appeared in Captain America: Civil War – 90% like Zemo. He was one of the best villains in a Marvel movie, although not everyone agrees with this opinion. This is because he was a villain who decided to destroy heroes in an indirect way; causing them to face each other. In fact, before Thanos he was the first villain we could say to have gotten away with being captured and also the first to be truly ambiguous. Zemo saw himself as the true hero who was taking on the fake ones, due to the avengers’ role in destroying Zokovia, in general, and his family in particular. This last aspect is something that will surely be explored in depth in the series.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The success of the show has brought us various interviews with the cast. With the recent success of this character, you could not miss one with the German / Spanish actor. He was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter. They asked him what impression the actor who played Black panther. There he revealed a not entirely surprising fact about the recording of Captain America: Civil War: who was impressed with the stage presence of Chadwick Boseman and spoke of the impact caused by his sudden death:

I was amazed at how incredibly moved I was. I only had one scene with him, but that day he really left a strong impression on me because I was blown away by the talent, aura and personality of that man. He was bold, brave, charismatic, and intense. His performance was absolutely fascinating. So it was a huge loss, not just for the MCU, but for the entire movie world. He was mesmerizing. It was wonderful. So it’s very sad.

It may also be of your interest: Lupita Nyong’o has not gotten over the death of Chadwick Boseman and thinks Ryan Coogler will honor his legacy

It is surprising, in that they only shared a small scene, although it is considered by many to be one of the best in that movie. That, along with the impression it made on Brühl, speaks without doubt of the histrionic power of the late actor. In general, several actors have already spoken of how imposing and confident their presence was when acting. This is just one more check of what has already been said, but not everyone can make a lasting impression on a colleague with a single scene.

The death of Boseman He undoubtedly had a great impact on the actors who shared the scene with him, in particular, and with the Hollywood world in general. Do not forget that he has a posthumous Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his role in La Madre del Blues – 100%.

Brühl isn’t the only actor who has recently shared his feelings about the actor’s death. Lupita Nyong’o recently spoke on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about the fact that she still hasn’t been able to come to terms with her death and that she’s sure Ryan Coogler is going to honor her legacy with the Black Panther sequel – 90%.

It is still very hard for me to accept his passing. Your leadership. He starred in the movie with so much compassion and only with his presence. When Chadwick came to the set, he was there and brought his whole being to the movie. And he was so humble too. His leadership is going to be missed. I am completely sure that he would have wanted us to do this and I feel that what [el director] Ryan Coogler has planned to honor him [Chadwick Boseman] and his legacy. So it feels good to go back.

Don’t miss out on reading: Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Marvel releases the Zemo Cut after pleas from fans in networks