Daniel Brailovsky sees José Juan Macías de las Chivas with the quality to stand out in Europe

Sports analyst Daniel Brailovsky of the chain Fox Sports MX, see the Mexican soccer player José Juan Macías of the Chivas del Guadalajara on the MX League, with enough quality to stand out in the European leagues.

I think everyone including JJ and Cordova are here to play in European football, you just have to give them a push, you have to trust them and they are going to tell me JJ is at a low level, he has been wrong for six months, but he did not forget how to score goals ”, were the words of Daniel Brailovsky.

The former Argentine footballer from the Águilas del América spoke for ‘Radio Fox Sports’, where he made it clear that José Juan Macías has only had 6 bad months, but that the quality and the scoring nose cannot be forgotten because he has that talent .

Daniel Brailovsky also praised the soccer player Sebastián Córdova from Club América, whom he considers can stand out like most of those selected for the Olympics in the old continent.

