Daniel Bisogno, unleashed the fury of Pati Chapoy and expels him from Ventaneando | Instagram

Apparently, the atmosphere among the main hosts of the program Selling has become a little tense after Pati Chapoy, holder of the program will expel the conductor Daniel Bisogno from the program in which both collaborate.

After the atmosphere of apparent friendship that has been reflected among the presenters throughout the broadcasts of the program “Selling“apparently it would come to an end since the head of the program Pati Chapoy decided to expel the” doll “, as they call Daniel Bisogno.

It transpired in the last hours that Pati Chapoy She was furious after realizing that the driver had lied to her, causing her to make the decision to suspend him from the program.

Everything derived, after they pointed out, last week Bisogno He will be absent from the program for several days after presenting an alleged stomach infection, however, the true reasons came to light.

According to information revealed by the Tv Notas media, “The doll“He missed the afternoon on April 4 as he suffered the effects of a tremendous binge at a party in which he invited”kids“

Apparently the show host “went with a group of friends to his house in Cocoyoc, Morelos where he organized a party where there was alcohol, music and even dancing. “

As for the measures of “Stay at home” and “Susana Distance“Because the driver ignored them completely, they point out that if he had a full house he was as close as possible to his friends.

He wanted to have fun, so the health and distance recommendations were passed through the arch of triumph, since he was very close and most affectionate to all his friends, the source says.

However, the worst was when the driver was discovered and the production of the show, particularly when he was brought up to date. Pati Chapoy He was so enraged that without asking him for explanations, he was suspended for three days from the program, according to a publication in the magazine Tv Notas.

The presenter was also called to a talk with the conductive since the discomfort comes not from the fact that party Instead, she made up feeling bad for other reasons when she was actually a hangover, so she had to be taught.

