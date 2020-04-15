Daniel Bisogno does NOT want to go to heaven, his contagion is rumored | INSTAGRAM

Daniel Bisogno published a message via Instagram, and triggered the alerts among his loyal followers, who worried about his health.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Weeks ago it was revealed that the driver Danie Bisogno was suffering from a cold, but it was clarified that it was not serious, however, a recent message that appeared on his official Instagram account alerted users who hoped it was a bad joke.

You may also be interested: Marimar Vega and Horacio Pancheri forget about the quarantine and celebrate with kisses

Such was the case of the well-known show host who published a phrase in which he argued he did not want to leave, which is why Internet users began to think that he is likely to be in serious health and afraid of leaving this world, where he would leave paw print.

Bisogno began receiving messages from his fans, some attacking, because they assure that he and his friends have done a lot of damage, and of course he would not go to heaven, and other messages of concern, questioning if he is in good health.

Read also: Photo Danna Paola to a ribbon to show it all

“And then where are you going to find them ,,,, what an unfortunate message on such a beautiful day I love you”, “I had never read a more stupid message”, “Sure doll, if all your friends are in hell for tremendous “” You should come to receive them. Although I think your ge will go to hell ”among others were the comments in response to their publication.

Daniel is known on Instagram for sharing that style of posting. So it is a good idea to remember that this past weekend the death of the writer and host Gus Rodriguez was confirmed, who in life was a great friend of many celebrities, including Mr. Eugenio Derbez, the dynamic Consuelo Duval and clearly, very good friend of Daniel Bisogno, who did not hesitate to dedicate a publication to say goodbye.

“God have him in his holy glory, now he will laugh with him” was the description of the message he wrote to his friend.

.