Daniel Bisogno received a tremendous scolding from his boss Pati Chapoy after demonstrating that he was more interested in his cell phone than in the Venteneando program.

They assure that it is not the first time that the driver is more attentive to being on his mobile and he passed it by answering messages during the transmission, so Chapoy could not keep silent scolded him into the air.

Everything was unleashed because they returned from a note to the forum and instead of being alert, Daniel was writing on the mobile.

Chapoy signaled to the endearing driver that he didn’t mind being in the Program, nor did he want it since he was not attentive to him.

Watch it at 11:53.

I’m going to answer you like your daughter answers … if you pick up the phone you don’t want me, the boss began.

The driver tried to justify that he was responding to the public, but did not leave Chapoy happy, who continued the scolding and gave him directions.

