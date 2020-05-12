After several months, Daniel Angelici He broke the silence and spoke to the media again. The former president of Boca reviewed his stage as leader of the Xeneize and gave his opinion on the last elections.

“When Román (Riquelme) decided to participate he knew we were losing, he is an idol and he was decisive. Since we closed the lists we knew it was very difficult. I take responsibility for the defeat because I chose the candidate, “Angelici said, in dialogue with La Oral Deportiva. And along the same lines, he added:” I don’t know if I thought he was going to be on our side. I already spoke, it is a finished stage. Now there are new authorities and he is. As a member and subscriber, I respect the new authorities. “

Despite having lost the elections, Angelici put out his chest for what he achieved in Boca: “Nobody questions the administration, the management, how we run the club. But this is soccer and Boca has the obligation to win, more in international tournaments. In eight years we have won six stars, in a common place it is not bad sports management. But when you don’t get the results with River that hits. The partner made a decision and you have to respect it and wish the best for this driving“

“There are partners who are only interested in beating River, and that’s fine. It is no coincidence that the only sector in which we won the election was in life, the largest people value management more than anything else. Where a lot of youth voted we lost the difference, “he reflected.

Finally, Angelici continued to praise his management: “Many could not bring sponsors and we brought Qatar Airways, we signed a good contract with Adidas. There is a swimming pool, a high-performance center, we inaugurated the Casa del Socio, a block for the Foundation. I honestly managed, I did it with passion with love. I would have liked to win 12 titles instead of six, that’s for sure, “he closed.

