After losing the elections in Boca, Daniel Angelici broke the silence and spoke absolutely of everything with Radio Rivadavia. The former president of Xeneize gave his opinion on the last title, the decision of River not to appear to play, the election of Nicolás Burdisso, CONMEBOL and much more.

THE LAST TITLE OF MOUTH

“I didn’t feel like a champion, the ones who come out champion are the players. Boca has improved this first semester with the change of coach and I will always be grateful to Gustavo Alfaro because he also did his job. He made me very happy for the players and especially for the people who needed to celebrate a championship. I called Alfaro and thanked him for the title. ”

THE CHOICE OF NICOLÁS BURDISSO

“It was very difficult to choose a coach after losing a final. I chose a sports director, it was time to do it and he had to choose the coach. I made that decision and I do not regret it: he is a gentleman, an excellent person, a great professional. different options and then the decision was made to bring Alfaro “.

RIVER’S DECISION NOT TO COME TO PLAY

“(Rodolfo) D’Onofrio’s decision to care for his employees in the midst of a pandemic was fine. Time proved him right and soccer stopped a week later.”

THE RELATIONSHIP WITH CONMEBOL

“I discussed several times with Alejandro Domínguez. I think that Conmebol improved a lot, but it is true that at Congresses I argued a lot because of my character and because there were things that I did not agree with.”

JUAN ROMAN RIQUELME

“When Román decided to participate, he knew we were losing, he is an idol and he was decisive. Since we closed the lists, we knew it was very difficult. If he asked me for money? I already closed the subject. Boca has a new president.”

WHAT HAPPENS IF MOUTH FACES RIVER AGAIN?

“You trust the coaching staff and you always come back thinking that you are going to win. And the opponent also plays. They are circumstances, one-minute deconcentrations that tie you a match. And football always gives you revenge. I am sure they will come back to cross Boca and River in the Cup and Boca will beat him ”

