Daniel and Venus get bronze for New Zealand in the men’s doubles

Michael Venus and Michael Daniell They have become national heroes for a country like New Zealand that has little tennis tradition and sees its two great exponents achieve unprecedented success, with bronze in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021. Consummate specialists in doubles, they managed to overthrow the American duo formed by Tennys Sandgren and Austin Krajicek, in a match resolved by small details that opted for the ocean side for its better emotional management at peak moments. They won 7-6 (3) 6-2.