Daniel Altmaier defeats tennis player Maximilian Marterer in the qualifying round

06/22/2021

On at 14:00 CEST

Daniel Altmaier, German, number 166 of the ATP, won in an hour and a minute by 6-2 and 6-4 the german tennis player Maximilian marterer, number 198 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next round of Wimbledon.

The data collected about the match shows that the German player managed to break his rival’s serve 3 times, obtained a 76% first serve, committed 2 double faults, managing to win 75% of the service points. As for the German, he could not break his opponent’s serve at any time and his effectiveness data is 74%, 2 double faults and 58% of points obtained on service.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) includes a qualification phase in which the players with the lowest ranking face off to get the highest possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. During this specific phase, a total of 128 tennis players participate. In addition, it takes place from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass.