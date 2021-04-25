Dania Méndez shows off her tremendous rear with a brown swimsuit photography

Model and influencer Dania Méndez, former member of Acapulco shore, surprised all his followers by sharing a photograph showing his tremendous figure in a swimsuit on the seashore.

I love my version more and more … “. Méndez published in his photograph.

Also read: Dorismar captivates her followers with a flirty photo in a white swimsuit

On this occasion, Méndez shared this photograph on his official Instagram account, quickly adding more than 130 thousand likes and thousands of comments from his followers and friends by profession.

This controversial influencer who rose to fame for the reality show of the MTV chain in Mexico, has gained great popularity on social networks for her beauty and well-worked physique, which impacts with her publications.

28-year-old Dania Méndez is currently the girlfriend of the singer Lorduy of the group “Piso 21”, with whom she can be seen on social networks sharing trips and tours of the group.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content