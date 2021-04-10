Dania Méndez shows off her tremendous figure with “spicy” photography in a flirty swimsuit

The model and former member of Acapulco shore Dania Méndez, showed off her tremendous figure by publishing some ‘spicy’ photographs in a flirty swimsuit, which she left to her followers on social media with an open mouth.

On this occasion, the influencer published these photos on her official Instagram account, quickly adding more than 270 thousand likes and thousands of comments from her followers and friends in a few hours.

Dania Méndez rose to fame in Mexico after participating in the controversial MTV reality show, where she showed her beauty captivating thousands of viewers, who followed her on social networks to be aware of her publications.

During his time in Acapulco Shore, he had a strong rivalry with one of the pioneers of the program Manelyk Gonzalez, with which he even came to blows in the last season broadcast by MTV.

