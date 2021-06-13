Dania Méndez shows off her tremendous figure with “spicy” photography in a brindle swimsuit

The model Dania Méndez, former member of Acapulco shore, she showed off her tremendous figure by publishing some ‘spicy’ photographs in a flirtatious brindle swimsuit, which she left to her followers with open mouth.

There is nothing more powerful than a woman full of self-love guided by her intuition “, was the message of Dania Mendez in her publication.

On this occasion, the influencer published these photos on her official Instagram account, quickly adding more than 250,000 likes and thousands of comments from her followers and friends in a few hours.

Dania Méndez rose to fame after participating in the controversial reality show on the MTV network, where she showed her beauty captivating thousands of viewers and where she had a strong rivalry with the popular Manelyk González.

