Dania Méndez shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty photograph in a red swimsuit

Model and influencer Dania Méndez, former member of Acapulco shore, surprised his followers on social networks, sharing a flirty photograph in a red swimsuit that left everyone with their mouths open.

On this occasion, Méndez shared this photo on his official Instagram account, where he quickly added more than 200 thousand likes and thousands of comments from his followers and colleagues.

This controversial influencer who rose to fame for the reality show of the MTV chain in Mexico, has gained great popularity in the networks for her beauty and physical attractiveness, which impacts with her publications.

Dania Méndez, 28 years old, is currently the girlfriend of the singer Lorduy of the group “Piso 21”, with whom she can be seen on social networks sharing trips and tours in the country and South America.

