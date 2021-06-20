Dania Méndez shows off her rear with “spicy” photography in a flirty swimsuit

The model Dania Méndez, a former member of Acapulco Shore, showed off her tremendous rear by publishing some ‘spicy’ photographs in a flirty swimsuit, which she left to her followers on social media with an open mouth.

On this occasion, the influencer published these photos on her official Instagram account, quickly adding more than 210 thousand likes and thousands of comments from her followers and friends in a few hours.

Dania Méndez rose to fame in Mexico after participating in the reality show of the MTV network, where she showed her beauty captivating thousands of viewers who followed her on social networks to be aware of her.

During his time in Acapulco Shore, he had a strong rivalry with the also member of the house and one of the pioneers of the Manelyk González program, with whom he even went as far as hitting.

