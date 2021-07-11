Dania Méndez, former Acapulco Shore, shows off her figure with a photograph in a swimsuit on the seashore

The model and influencer Dania Méndez, former member of Acapulco Shore, surprised all her followers on social media, by sharing a photograph showing his tremendous figure in a swimsuit on the seashore.

In the sea life is tastier “, published the influencer Dania Méndez in her photograph.

On this occasion, Dania Méndez shared this photograph on her official Instagram account, adding in a few minutes thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and friends by profession.

This controversial influencer who rose to fame for the reality show of the MTV chain in Mexico, has gained great popularity on social networks for her beauty and well-worked physique, which impacts with her publications.

Dania Méndez is currently the girlfriend of the popular singer Lorduy of the group “Piso 21”, with whom she can be seen on social networks sharing trips and tours of the group very much in love.

