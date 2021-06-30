Dania Méndez, ex Acapulco Shore, shows off her figure with a photograph in a yellow swimsuit

The model and influencer Dania Méndez, former member of Acapulco Shore, surprised all her followers on social networks, by sharing a photograph showing his tremendous figure in swimsuit yellow color.

Also read: Lis Vega captivates her followers with photography in little clothes

On this occasion, Dania Mendez shared this photograph on her official Instagram account, quickly adding more than 220 thousand likes and hundreds of comments, on this Tuesday a new chapter of Acapulco Shore is coming out.

This controversial influencer who rose to fame for the reality show of the MTV chain in Mexico, has gained great popularity on social networks for her beauty and well-worked physique, which impacts with her publications.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with a hot photograph in a white bodysuit

Dania Méndez is currently the girlfriend of the singer Lorduy of the popular group “Piso 21”, with whom she can be seen on social networks sharing trips and tours of the group throughout Latin America.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content