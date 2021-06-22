Telemundo Dania Aguillón

Go that the fifth season of the competition program, Exatlon United States, has been an unexpected one that since its beginning last January 2021, has faced all kinds of situations that include a long list of injured athletes, as many suspended and sanctioned due to breaches of contracts, and even the arrival of several reinforcements that have not completely pleased the followers, since they indicate that at this point of the competition, it is unfair with the participants who have been fighting in the arenas of the Dominican Republic since the start of the battle.

Controversial reinforcements

A few weeks ago, four reinforcements were added to Exatlon United States, two for each team. In the case of the Contestants, Wilmarie Negrón and the Spanish Andoni García arrived, a face that has already left its mark on the competition during previous editions.

On the side of the Famous, Dania Aguillón and Jorge Hugo Giraldo, who is already eliminated, joined. Although by the blues, this arrival was very well received, because what both athletes have done is to add points to their team and turn the balance in their favor, on the side of the reds the situation is not the same, because to the day of today they continue on a long losing streak from which they do not seem to be close to exiting.

Dania Aguillón has been nicknamed, since her arrival at the Exatlon United States arenas, as “The Fastest Woman in Mexico”, a name that has accompanied her due to her flawless athletic career that has led her to represent her country in several international competitions, and now he does the same in the successful reality series of the Telemundo network.

Dania Aguillón bothers EXATLON followers Why?

It is precisely Dania Aguillón who has annoyed the followers of Team Famosos in Exatlon United States, as they assure that although she is nicknamed “the fastest woman in Mexico”, her passes are anything but fast, because the girl remains very slow and precise, sometimes in moments when it deserves a little more speed and that, the followers of the competition have noted with great concern.

Do not miss this video courtesy of the fan portal Madison Entertainment, where they play this song by Dania Aguillón, and the annoyance it would be causing to the fans of Team Famosos.

An important detail that the presenter of the video exposes is that sometimes that “slowness” that Dania has, is necessary to guarantee precision in each pass and thus achieve the desired points, so necessary to this stage of Exatlon United States.

Play

Advance Chapter 125 Exatlon United States WIN BOARD! PALAFOX INJURED? DANIA DESPERATE? 2021-06-22T02: 00: 29Z

The messages from the fans in this video were immediate: “Dania is desperate for Sunday to arrive so that Mirna will finish eliminating her.” Says a fan who is anxious that Aguillón’s past within Exatlon United States culminates at the hands of a Contestant, so that Team Famosos can begin to see the light and turn the rhythm of the team’s defeats.

From here we hope that “The fastest girl in Mexico” will find the middle ground between the speed and precision that everyone expects.

Strength, Dania!

