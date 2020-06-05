Dani Rovira continues with the treatment to fight cancer that he announced he suffered last March 25, and with his latest publication on his Instagram profile, he once again shows that his optimism is intact and to face this stage just as he has done throughout his life: with a smile and causing the same in those around him. Thus, this Wednesday he hung an image receiving chemotherapy but with the same spirit: always strong.

“Sixth round. Now to the corner to rest a little and listen to me, allow myself and go back up. Cheer up all of you who are in this fight. Love, humor, rest and good food“wrote the actor and humorist. Immediately, as it happened when he revealed the disease, his image has received a barrage of comments showing his support and praising the courage with which he is living these difficult moments.

Rovira is trying to normalize a disease that affects millions of people and, therefore, is part of their lives. Just a few days ago, the actor was enjoying a well-deserved tribute in the form of a dinner that of course he wanted to celebrate: “To see if now, being in phase 0, being vegan, having cancer and being in confinement, I am not going to hit a cenote to fall on my back“He expressed. And it was not the only thing, because now more than ever he knows the importance of living in the present:” The moment is always now “, he assured this week with a beautiful image.

Following that same line, he dedicated some beautiful words to Pau Donés when he published the new theme of Jarabe de Palo. And is that, like him, the singer has had to fight the same disease for several years and now, as promised, he returns to music. “Last night I listened and saw the video clip of the latest by Pau Donés. I can’t stop listening to it over and over and inevitably get excited. I want to live on that rooftop, singing, dancing, celebrating life, giving thanks and toasting for all the good we have “, he began explaining.

“Now that, in a way, I can know the color of the glass Pau is looking through, I am experiencing connections that I previously overlooked. For me, this video clip could be a summary of what I understand by understanding life. In a times where hatred, noise and selfishness seem to be gaining focus and prominence, we must bet on the opposite. The battle consists of keeping what is good, transforming from the facts, from joy and gratitude. Thanks to all of you who make my life a more appealing place. Thanks to all of you who, with your love, make me happy. And that life deserves joy. Thanks Pau for the excitement. Thanks for the lesson. We come for four days, let’s think carefully about how we are going to invest it, “he concluded.