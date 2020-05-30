Dani Rovira has dedicated an emotional message to Pau Donés, vocalist of Jarabe de Palo, after listening to his latest song, ‘Eso que tú me me’, with which the artist, whoyears fighting cancer, returns to music after his retirement in 2019. The Malaga actor, who recently announced that he was being treated for lymphoma, has wanted to recognize this return, publicly declaring what he has felt with this song. “Thanks Pau for the excitement, thanks for the lesson,” he writes.

It was on his Instagram account whereRovira has shared an extensive thanks that was accompanied by the video clipof the song. “I can’t stop listening to it over and over and inevitably get excited. I want to live on that rooftop, singing, dancing, celebrating life, giving thanks and toasting for all the good we have,” he declares.

The protagonist of ‘Eight Basque last names’ and ‘The Japan’ highlights thepositive message of the subject, in front of “an era where hatred, noise and selfishness seem to be gaining focus and prominence”. “We must bet on the contrary,” says Rovira, stressing that there is to stay “with the good, transform from the facts” and “from joy.”

The actor from ‘Lost Miamor’ and ‘Taxi to Gibraltar’ revealed in March this year thathave Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the immune system. In the same announcement, also on social networks, Rovira stated that he had started receiving chemotherapy.

On the other hand, the return of Donés has been a surprise that comes with a new album, ‘Tragas o escupes’, with which he thanks the “generosity” of the public. The musician has been fighting colon cancer since 2015.

