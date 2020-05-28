The artist Pau Donés has been one of the protagonists of the last hours after releasing his new song, That which you give me, with which he has resumed his musical career after managing to overcome cancer. The great news of his return was not long in running like wildfire on social networks, where many celebrities have wanted to highlight him, including Dani Rovira.

The man from Malaga has taken Pau Donés as an example

The renowned Malaga humorist is going through a difficult moment in recent weeks after he was diagnosed with a disease similar to that of the singer of Jarabe de Palo. Presumably this is why, with even more reason, he has decided to take Pau Donés as an example of struggle and improvement to follow.

“Last night I listened and saw the video clip of the latest by Pau Donés. I can’t stop listening to it over and over and inevitably get excited. I want to live on that rooftop, singing, dancing, celebrating life, giving thanks and toasting for all the good we have, “began Dani Rovira in his emotional publication.

The humorist went on to point out that “Now that, in a way, I can know the color of the glass that Pau is looking through, I am experiencing connections that I previously overlooked. For me, that video clip could be a summary of what I understand by understanding life. In an era where hatred, noise and selfishness seem to be gaining focus and prominence, we must bet on the opposite, “he stressed.

His song inspired an emotional reflection

It also helped him to reflect on the fight against this disease, saying that “the real battle against this is not in lowering ourselves to that height and counterattacking hate with hatred, baseness with baseness. The battle consists of keeping what is good, transform from the facts, from joy and gratitude. Thanks to all of you who make my life a more appealing place. Thanks Pau for the excitement. Thanks for the lesson. We come for four days … let’s think carefully about how we are going to invest it, “he said. forcefully.

The singer of Jarabe de Palo, Pau Donés, was diagnosed in 2015 with colon cancer, for which he has undergone surgery on several occasions. Her story of self-improvement is serving to inspire millions of people who, unfortunately, have to deal with this unpleasant disease – and many others. Precisely for this reason it is an example, the singer has continued to fight despite the various setbacks, managing to resume his musical career again.