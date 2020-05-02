A little over a month ago, Dani Rovira announced terrible news: he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system and therefore to the immune system. “I have cancer. He already has a first and last name: Hodgkin lymphoma. Today is my first day of chemo and I have a long fight ahead of the ‘bug’. I am not afraid. I am calm. I will carry a backpack these months, perhaps, a little heavier in times of uncertainty, fear and pandemic. But I do not lack the strength or desire to succeed in this, “he said then.

And after a period of confinement in which you have had to take more precaution to avoid possible infection as a person at risk, the actor and humorist has reappeared on Instagram with a photograph in which he appears with a shaved head. The reason for the publication is a direct that will take place next Friday afternoon.

“This Friday I will do a live show at 6.30 pm. Without pretentions # EnTuTazaOEnLaMía. I will make two or three connections with people from Malaga and we will talk about everything a little. Will you join us? Me with my cup and you with yours. And whatever arises, “wrote the man from Malaga, showing himself to be very positive about how to deal with the disease.

In the fight he is counting on the support of Clara Lago, who dedicated a nice message to him the day he announced that the fateful diagnosis: “I have no doubt that if life has put this learning on the road it is because you can with it and it will only make you bigger and wiser than you already are. It is an honor to be able to accompany you, now and always, because the ‘labels’ go through the arc of triumph when what you feel is so fucking unconditional, “he said.