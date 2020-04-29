© Provided by Week

Dani Rovira He published the hardest battle of his life in the midst of a health crisis on his social networks. The actorrevealed he had cancer, specifically Hodgkin lymphoma. Shortly after, he began the treatment “against the bug”, but until now he had not published any snapshot in the heat of the fight. This Wednesday he has done so to quote his followers in an Instagram live in which he will chat with some fellow citizens in what he has called ‘In your cup or in mine’: “This Friday I will do a live at 6.30pm.

Without pretentions. # EnTuTazaOEnLaMía. I will make two or three connections with people from Malaga and we will talk about everything a little. Will you join us? Me with my cup and you with yours. And what arises … “, he writes next to an image in which the person from Malaga appears. An initiative that other faces known as Kiko Rivera, who every week conducts interviews with celebrities, which, incidentally, have great success on Instagram.

In this way, Dani Rovira reveals that the best way to win the battle is to be positive in the face of adversity and, above all, to entertain yourself during this confinement, the duration of which is extending over a month and a half. Being a risk patient, he must take the utmost care, although as he revealed himself, he is calm at this stage that he has had to live. “I’m not afraid. I’m quiet (…) These months I will carry a backpack, perhaps, a little heavier in times of uncertainty, fear and pandemic. But I don’t lack the strength or desire to succeed in this, “he said on his social networks. This publication has reached thousands of likes, in fact, in just a few hours it has reached more than 52,000 ‘likes’ by its followers In it friends and anonymous have sent him a lot of encouragement and strength to face cancer, although the messages of Fernando Tejero, Aitana Sánchez Gijón, Nathalie Poza or Chambao, among others. All of them assure that they will be watching his live show, however, it is unknown if he will also have the company of his cane, Clara Lago, or on the contrary he will do it alone.

See this post on Instagram Friend, teacher, traveling companion and soul … I have no doubt that if life has put this learning on the road it is because you can do it and it will only make you bigger and wiser than you already are. It is an honor to be able to accompany you, now and always, because the “labels” go through the arc of triumph when what you feel is so fucking unconditional. If there is something that for me, in these 30 springs that I have, gives meaning to life, to our existence, it is to experience LOVE, in capital letters, without pretense, limits or conditions. And I already tell you that you have mine. 🧡♾ THANK YOU, from the bottom of my heart, to everyone for the messages of support we are receiving. Energy travels far and far, and I am confident that will do its part, too. 💪🏼 A shared post from claralago1 (@ claralago1) on Mar 25, 2020 at 11:48 PDT

Although Clara has not revealed it on her Instagram, on this social network she has always tried to show her support for her partner. Especially, when Dani Rovira confessed the illness that she suffered. “I have no doubt that if life has put this learning on the road, you can do it,” said the young woman to Rovira.