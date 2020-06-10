The ‘Jarabe de Palo’ singer died today at the age of 53, after a long battle with cancer. His death has caused well-known personalities from different fields to post condolences and tribute messages on Twitter and Instagram in honor of the musician, highlighting the great legacy left by the artist and the strength and courage with which he has fought against the disease. Colleagues by profession and celebrities from the world of cinema, culture, journalism or politics, have turned to transmit their feelings of pain and respect for Pau.

Among all the personalities who have lamented the loss of the musician, the emotional message written by the actor and comedian Dani Rovira stands out. The Spanish interpreter has used his social networks to leave a brief message, but full of feeling, in honor of Pau Donés: “You were born in the good side of the world. Thank you for everything you gave us. What an awfully sad morning. You will be one more reason for those who continue to battle. Rest in peace, Pau ”, Dani has written.

Dani’s message to Pau from a few days ago

The renowned humorist It is going through a difficult time in recent weeks after he was diagnosed with a disease similar to that of the singer of rabe Jarabe de Palo ’. For this reason, he decided to take Pau Donés as an example of struggle and improvement, and wrote an emotional message on his social networks praising the latest work that Pau published, ‘That you give me.’

“Last night I listened and saw the video clip of the latest from Pau Donés. I can’t stop listening to it over and over again and inevitably get excited. I want to live on that rooftop, singing, dancing, celebrating life, giving thanks and toasting for all the good we have, “Dani Rovira began saying in his emotional writing.

See this post on Instagram Last night I listened and saw the video clip of the latest by Pau Donés. I can’t stop listening to it over and over and inevitably get excited. I want to live on that rooftop, singing, dancing, celebrating life, giving thanks and toasting for all the good we have. Now that, in a way, I can know the color of the glass that Pau is looking through, I am experiencing connections that I previously overlooked. For me, this video clip could be a summary of what I understand by understanding life. In an age where hatred, noise and selfishness seem to be gaining focus and prominence, we must bet on the opposite. The real battle against this is not in lowering ourselves to that height and countering hate with hate, lowness with lowness. The battle consists of keeping what is good, transforming from the facts, from joy and gratitude. Thanks to all of you who make my life a more appealing place. Thanks to all of you who, with your love, make me happy. And that life deserves joy. Thanks Pau for the excitement. Thanks for the lesson. We come for four days … let’s think carefully about how we are going to invest it. Thank you all for everything you give me, which is much more than I ask. 🧡 A post shared by @ danirovira on May 28, 2020 at 2:49 PDT

The Spanish interpreter continued with his message and stressed that “now that, in a way, I can know the color of the glass that Pau is looking at, I am experiencing connections that I previously overlooked. For me, that video clip could be a summary of what I understand by understanding life. In an age where hatred, noise and selfishness seem to be gaining focus and prominence, we must bet on the opposite. “