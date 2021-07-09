Dani Rovira is clearly positioned in the controversy over meat consumption

Actor Dani Rovira. (Photo: NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Actor Dani Rovira has made his position on the controversy over eating less meat crystal clear. The protagonist of Eight Basque surnames has explained why he is vegan and what he thinks of all the mess that has been mounted in recent days in Spain.

The controversy arose after the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, recommended that Spaniards eat less meat to promote environmental sustainability.

This proposal has been very badly received by farmers, by the right and by sectors of the left. The barons of the PSOE have criticized the minister for this campaign and even Pedro Sánchez has disavowed Garzón by saying that for him, “a steak to the point” is “unbeatable.”

Now, Dani Rovira has also wanted to contribute an opinion to the debate. The actor has pointed out that although he does not have children, his veganism “goes through an awareness and commitment to leave a habitable planet for yours.”

“It is exhausting that we have to be the ones who are forced to argue not to participate in animal exploitation and ecological disaster,” he concluded.

A tweet diametrically opposed to that of some leaders of the right. The MEP and former Minister of the Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, has made people talk on Twitter by sharing a photo of a supposed typical dish of the Mediterranean diet.

“You cannot end the day without remembering that #YoComoCarne, because it is part of the Mediterranean diet, its consumption is healthy and we must support the meat and livestock sector,” he wrote on Twitter.

To illustrate the message, Zoido posted a breaded steak and some French fries.

Something similar did before the ‘number two’ of the PP, Teodoro García Egea. “To your health,” he wrote on Twitter attaching a photo of a barbecue.

In the social network of the blue bird, hundreds of people have published feasts with meat in the last hours to make it clear that they do not intend to follow Minister Garzón’s recommendation under the hashtag #Yocomocarne.

Read more

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE