Dani Pedrosa rides MotoStudent with the engineers

07/17/2021 at 3:46 PM CEST

After the exhibition before the jury of industrial projects, which this year was carried out electronically last June, the prototypes of competition motorcycles from The 83 university teams participating in MotoStudent ride at the Motorland Aragón Speed ​​Circuit.Sunday will come the most awaited moment with the dispute of the races: the category of MotoStudent Electric will be at 1:20 p.m. Y MotoStudent Petrol will be at 2:20 p.m. The results of these dynamic and sporting events will determine who the winners of the MS2 phase are.

Dani Pedrosa surprised the participants and rolled alongside the prototypes

The great surprise of the event was carried out by Dani Pedrosa. Former World Championship rider and current KTM test rider surprised all the participants in the group photo and subsequently he rolled alongside the prototypes of the MotoStudent Petrol category on the Speed ​​circuit.This year MotoStudent has joined the energy drink brand Red Bull in this project that allows engineering students to expand their knowledge and apply it to the development of their prototypes. The first Lecture, held at the University of Bologna, was focused on the aerodynamics of motorcycles and, this time, it focused on mechanics and was attended by Romà López, coordinator of the Red Bull Rookies Cup; Alberto Tambini, KTM engineer and former MotoStudent participant; Jeremy McWilliams, former World Cup rider and current KTM test rider; and Daniel Urquizu, director of MotoStudent. The winner of this Red Bull MotoBoost – KTM Call challenge will win a six-month scholarship in the KTM Racing department at its headquarters in Austria.